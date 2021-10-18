Mel Brooks is finally making ‘History of the World Pt 2′ 40 years after ‘Pt 1′

In 1981, Mel Brooks released History of the World Pt 1 which featured featured a handful of period comedy sketches, including ones on The Roman Empire, The Spanish Inquisition and The French Revolution. Forty years later, the 95-year-old comedy legend has announced he's finally making Pt. 2. “I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!," Mel said in a statement to Variety.

Mel Brooks' History of the World Pt 2 -- which is the title -- isn't a film but a series for Hulu. Brooks will write and executive produce and his team includes Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter. "I have been waiting 40 years for the sequel to History of the World, Part I," says Kroll, "and I cannot believe I’m part of the team that will be making it!"

While Hulu has not not announced what historical events will be satirized in Pt 2 -- the writers room will first meet later this month with plans to start filming in 2022 -- fans of the original film may remember that there was a preview for Pt 2 at the end of Pt 1 which promised audiences such segments as "Hitler on Ice," a "Viking funeral," and "Jews in Space." Despite that, Mel never actually had any plans of making a sequel, but we're glad he is now.