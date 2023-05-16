Melenas announce new album ‘Ahora’ – watch the “Bang” video

Pamplona, Spain's Melenas are finally following up 2020's great Dias Raros with their third album, Ahora, on September 29 via Trouble in Mind. The album's title translates to "now" and the they say it represents "the importance of time, to reflect on how we live our everyday lives, with whom we share our moments and how we want (or don't want) to do it."

The first single from the album is "Bang," an irresistible motorik groover that makes great use of just two chords and Melenas' harmonies. Fans of Stereolab and La Femme, take note. You can watch the video, directed by Iker Insausti, and check out Ahora's artwork and tracklist below.

attachment-melenas - ahora loading...

AHORA:

1. Ahora

2. K2

3. 1986

4. Dos pasajeros

5. Flor de la frontera

6. Bang

7. Promesas

8. Tú y yo

9. Mal

10. 1,000 canciones