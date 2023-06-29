Melle Mel (of Grandmaster Flash’s Furious Five) charged with domestic violence

Hip hop pioneer Melle Mel (born Melvin Glover) of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday and charged with felony domestic violence, Rolling Stone reports. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

In a Facebook video reviewed by Rolling Stone, the woman accusing Glover of domestic violence, Jori Jordon claimed that the rapper hit her in the left eye. She also stated that her eye was previously “injured” a month ago after she was hit by a car door, which required surgery.

Jordon also claimed that after Glover called her, she went up to his hotel room in L.A. where the two had drinks. She alleged that after she suggested they become intimate and began to look through music to play, he struck her.

[...] Glover denies striking Jordon, but does acknowledge an argument took place. He insists that if he had gone to the hospital with her when she asked, everything would have been “fine.”

“It’s very simple,” he says. “She said I punched her in the eye. She also said she had eye surgery a month ago. Had I punched her in the eye, especially with rings on, she would have had a cut eye. It would have been way worse. Something did happen to her eye, but I did not punch her. With me tussling with her and trying to get her away from me to get her out of the room, something happened.”