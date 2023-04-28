Melodic hardcore band Mil-Spec prep new LP, share “The Days Don’t End” video

Toronto melodic hardcore band Mil-Spec are ready to follow their great 2020 debut LP World House with a new album for Lockin' Out this year. Most album details are TBA, but they did just release lead single "The Days Don't End." The band's love of Revolution Summer-style hardcore comes through loud and clear on this one, and it also fits very nicely next to newer bands like Fiddlehead and One Step Closer. If you're into any of that kinda stuff and haven't checked out Mil-Spec yet, you owe it to yourself to change that.

The song comes with a video directed by Ethan Hibionada that was shot in Guild Park, a statue garden in Scarborough, Ontario, and in Scarborough Bluffs, a public waterfront park on the shore of Lake Ontario. It pays homage to both The Beatles' "Paperback Writer" video and Morrissey's "We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful" video. Check it out below.

Mil-Spec are opening part of Narrow Head's tour, including the Ridgewood, NY show on May 23 at TV Eye, and they also open for Silverstein in Hamilton, ON. All dates are listed below.

Mil-Spec -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 23: Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye*

May 24: Boston, MA - The Sinclair*

May 25: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's*

May 26: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar*

Jul 14: Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks (w/ Silverstein and Nightwell)

* - with Narrow Head and Graham Hunt