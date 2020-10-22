Melodic hardcore band Stasis prep new EP for No Sleep (stream “Far From You”)

Canadian melodic hardcore band Stasis signed to No Sleep Records earlier this year, and followed their self-released 2017 debut album No Hope For Now with the My State of Decay EP in April. Before the year ends, they'll release a second EP, A Garden For All To See, on November 13 via No Sleep. If you haven't heard My State of Decay, it finds Stasis channelling an array of sounds from throughout hardcore, post-hardcore, and metalcore -- anything from Poison The Well to Modern Life Is War to Underoath to Counterparts -- and they do it in a way that honors their influences without being overly indebted to them.

We're premiering the new EP's lead single "Far From You," which picks up right where My State of Decay left off and continues to push the band forward. They experiment with a handful of musical styles throughout these four minutes alone, and the result is a song that's both welcoming and crushingly heavy. Listen below.

And if you haven't already, stream My State of Decay too:

--