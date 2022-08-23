Melody’s Echo Chamber announces “lost” album ‘Unfold,’ shares title track

There were six years between Melody's Echo Chamber's 2012 self-titled debut album and her follow-up, Bon Voyage. In between was another record that was started and scrapped, but those tracks are now seeing the light of day as Unfold, which will be released on September 30 via Fat Possum, alongside a vinyl reissue of her debut.

The songs on Unfold began life in 2013 with then partner Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, who produced her first album. “The album was fifty percent completed, and then the relationship just didn't make it through the process,” says Melody. “And then I tried to work on it on my own for a couple years, until I realized that I was just really hurting myself doing that.”

Melody adds, "I wrote bits of the songs around the world while swirling with the clouds around the globe, moving too fast. I remember trying to blow those bubbles of creation for us into very uncertain windows of space and time.”

You can listen to Unfold's title track now.

Melody's Echo Chamber released a new album, Emotional Eternal, in April.

Tracklisting:

Pêcheuse de Lune

Ocean Road

Norfolk Hotel

Unfold

From Pink They Fell Into Blue

Pieces of Sound

The Cure