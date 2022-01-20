Melody’s Echo Chamber announces new album, shares “Looking Backward”

Melody's Echo Chamber has announced her third album, Emotional Eternal, which will be out April 29 via Domino. It's her first since 2018's Bon Voyage, and her first for Domino after two albums on Fat Possum.

Like the complex, trippy and pretty brilliant Bon Voyage, Melody Prochet made the album in Sweden with Reine Fiske of Dungen and Fredrik Swahn of The Amazing. “I hope the record has that uplifting quality,” says Melody. “I wanted to be more grounded and mindful through the process. I guided the sessions with simplicity—a contrast with the maximalism of Bon Voyage and the wilderness of my delusions. I made some big and impactful decisions and changes to my life. It took me to where it is peaceful, and I think the record reflects this. It’s more direct.”

Fist single "Looking Backward" is definitely more direct than anything on Bon Voyage, but still retains that Melody's Echo Chamber sound. “’Looking Backward’ is a vivid, nonchalant, poetic march to the Unknown,” says Melody. “I wrote the lyrics on my way to Stockholm, in transit at the airport, there was a man creating light reflections with his watch and playing with light on the floors and walls. It felt like an act coming from a source of pure creativity, it made me happy to catch it and inspired me to write the song.”

The video, directed by Hyoyon Paik, drops Melody into a CGI video game world and you can watch that below.

Tracklist:

Emotional Eternal

Looking Backward

Pyramids in the Clouds

The Hypnotist

Personal Message

Where the Water Clears the Illusion

A Slow Dawning of Peace

Alma_The Voyage