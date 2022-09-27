Melody’s Echo Chamber shares “Norfolk Hotel” from new LP, announces NYC & LA shows

Melody's Echo Chamber will release Unfold, a "lost" album of songs recorded in 2013 that were originally intended for her second album, this Friday. Before the whole thing drops, she's shared one more song. "Norfolk Hotel" is spiraling psych, with Melody's distinctive high harmonies and a big trippy crash at the end.

“I think this song soundtracks the metamorphosis experience, those spellbound waves and rhythm shifts, I remember I wanted the music to transcend into those psych jazz waltzy choruses, with rains of bass and spidery drum rolls," says Melody now. "I guess the finale's crumble kind of predicted the future ruin field. The music naturally recorded as a live duo, as I was just blossoming into my own intuitive guitar playing. A very joyful and endlessly inspiring playground of musical memories.” Listen below.

Melody and her band have announced select dates for the spring of 2023, playing London and Paris before jetting to the US to play Los Angeles (The Lodge Room on 3/30) and Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 4/1). Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Melody’s Echo Chamber - 2023 Tour Dates

3/15/23 - Scala, London, UK

3/16/23 - Alhambra, Paris, Fr

3/30/23 - The Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA

4/1/23 - Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY