Melody’s Echo Chamber tells us about her favorite music of 2022

Melody Prochet released two Melody's Echo Chamber albums in 2022: Emotional Eternal, her new studio album that she made with members of Swedish groups Dungen and The Amazing, and Unfold, a "lost" album featuring tracks recorded 2013 that were intended for her second album and never used. Both are worth hearing and you can check them out below.

We asked Melody to tell us about the music she loved from this year and her list includes friends and collaborators Dungen and Halo Maud, soon-to-be tourmate Will Paquin, kindred spirit Gwenno, and more. Check out her list and commentary below.

Melody's Echo Chamber will play her first US shows in a while next year with three sold-out nights at The Lodge Room in L.A. on March 28-30 and two shows at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 1 & 2 (tickets for 4/2 are still available). All are with Will Paquin, and all dates are listed below.

--

Melody's Echo Chamber's - Favorite Music of 2022

SOYUZ - "I Knew It" ft Kate NV

This song and the whole record are graceful. They're from Minsk, I invited them to play with us in Paris and London next March -- I'm very looking forward to hearing and meeting them. This song features Kate NV, an incredible Russian artist.

--

DUNGEN - "Klockan Slår Den Är Mycket Nu"

This album sounds like a poem, I always loved that I don’t understand the words, somehow it rests your mind. Bliss is a universal feeling anyways. I'm very much into the new playfulness, I feel like the explorations are smartly focused and humble and the band did such amazing work. I love how the edge takes multiple forms like a shape-shifter. Gustav's music has this everlasting quality and it's beautifully ethereal and elusive. Personal favorites: "Mobler" and "Om Natten."

--

GWENNO

I discovered Gwenno’s music only recently, I love how mysteriously beautiful it is. it has that ancient mystical vibe she successfully modernized. I find it so intriguing when you have parts of you resonate in other people's music, I feel that with her music, I know she is a fan of Dungen also and I think we have common love for Broadcast. Inexplicable web.

--

SVEN WUNDER: "Sun Kissed"

I believe he’s really high up there with some of my favorite classics. From Alessandro Alessandroni, to Basil Kirche, it feels like he's just casually cruising around exploring Italian, French, Swedish, and Turkish Japanese folklore and landscapes. The sound and performances are mad, I’ve listened to Natura Morta on repeat. They introduced me to SOYUZ actually.

--

DINA OGON: "Tombola 94"

My friend and collaborator Reine Fiske introduced me to this absolute treasure of a record, it reminds me of Shuggie Otis grooves and it’s played with the same kind of rich softness, It just comforts me immensely and instantly.

--

WILL PAQUIN: "Circles"

The algorithm introduced me to Will's music. He's a star, I feel like his songs have this incredible depth, and the music is just masterful. I invited him to open for us in the US, I think it's going to be special.

--

LAURE BRIARD: "Ciel Mer Azur"

Laure is the most nonchalant and productive musician I know, I love that about her. While some of us are taking ages to make a record, she just flows and keep going, free from any kind of self doubt. She’s done such an amazing album in Brazil with the Boogarins, also.

--

HALO MAUD: "Pesnopoika"

I remember going to Maud’s first band's gig in Paris ages ago, they were playing like early Blonde redhead punk rock, she blew my mind, I worked for her as a backing vocalist and keyboard, I was not that great and she eventually fired me... later we went on my first USA tour together. I find her music pure and hauntingly beautiful. I love her new song and that guitar solo sounds wild.

--

MELODY'S ECHO CHAMBER - 2023 TOUR DATES

WED, MAR 15, 2023 - SCALA - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

THU, MAR 16, 2023 - ALHAMBRA - PARIS, FRANCE

TUE, MAR 28, 2023 - LODGE ROOM HIGHLAND PARK - LOS ANGELES, CA

WED, MAR 29, 2023 - LODGE ROOM HIGHLAND PARK - LOS ANGELES, CA

THU, MAR 30, 2023 - LODGE ROOM HIGHLAND PARK - LOS ANGELES, CA

SAT, APR 1, 2023 - MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG - BROOKLYN, NY

SUN, APR 2, 2023 - MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG - BROOKLYN, NY