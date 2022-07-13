Melt-Banana announce US fall tour with Deaf Club, Wand, Psychic Graveyard, more

Japanese noise rock greats Melt-Banana were supposed to tour the US this spring with IGORRR and VOWWS, but that ended up not happening. Good news: they'll now be over this fall, touring with a whole bunch of great bands, on various dates, including Deaf Club, Wand, Psychic Graveyard, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, No Age, Dream_Mega, and more. The tour kicks off in Sacramento, CA on September 30 and makes its way around the country before wrapping up in Fresno, CA on November 13. All dates are listed below.

The NYC date is October 21 and is currently listed as "Queens TBA" (Knockdown Center? TV Eye?). Stay tuned for details on that show.

Melt-Banana did make it to the US this spring for an appearance at Austin's Oblivion Access festival, and you can check out pics from that show below.

MELT BANANA - 2022 TOUR DATES

SEP 30 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

OCT 01 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

OCT 03 Seattle, WA The Crocodile (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

OCT 04 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

OCT 05 Eugene, OR WOW Hall (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

OCT 06 Bend, OR Domino Room (with WAND / DEAF CLUB)

OCT 07 Boise, ID Neurolux (with WAND)

OCT 08 Salt Lake City, UT The Beehive (with WAND)

OCT 09 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge

OCT 11 Kansas City, MO recordBar

OCT 12 St Louis, MO The Ready Room

OCT 13 Milwaukee, WI The Back Room at Colectivo (with NO AGE / DREAM_MEGA)

OCT 14 Minneapolis, MN Turf Club (with NO AGE / DREAM_MEGA)

OCT 15 Chicago, IL Reggie's (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

OCT 16 Detroit, MI The Magic Bag (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

OCT 17 Cleveland Heights, OH The Magic Bag (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

OCT 19 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

OCT 20 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

OCT 21 Queens, NY TBA

OCT 22 Baltimore, MD Soundstageh (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

OCT 23 Richmond, VA The Camel (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

OCT 25 Chapel Hill, NC Local 506 (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

OCT 27 Orlando, FL The Abbey (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

OCT 28 Miami, FL Gramps Outside (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

OCT 29 Tampa. FL Orpheum (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

OCT 30 Atlanta, GA The EARL (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

OCT 31 Birmingham, AL Saturn (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

NOV 02 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

NOV 03 Austin, TX Empire Control Room (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

NOV 04 Fort Worth, TX Tulips (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

NOV 05 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street Collective (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

NOV 07 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT)

NOV 08 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

NOV 09 Tucson, AZ The Rock (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

NOV 10 West Hollywood, CA The Roxy (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

NOV 11 San Diego, CA Casbah (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

NOV 12 Palmdale, CA Transplants Brewery (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)

NOV 13 Fresno, CA Strummer's (with ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT / DEAF CLUB / PSYCHIC GRAVEYARD)