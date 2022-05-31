Melvins announce 43-date US fall tour
Long-running road warriors the Melvins are about to begin their U.S. "Electric Roach Tour" in a couple weeks, and they've now also announced the "Five Legged Tour" for late summer into fall, hitting 43 more U.S. cities. The tour is named after the band's 2021 acoustic album, Five Legged Dog (which you can pick up as a multi-color, 4xLP vinyl set), but these are full-band electric shows. Support on all "Five Legged" dates comes from We Are The Asteroid. "Nationwide once again!" Buzz Osborne says. "Nothing like touring the USA in the fall. Everyone’s a winner!"
The NYC-area gets shows on September 29 at Irving Plaza and September 30 at The Stone Pony. Tickets for those shows (and the whole tour) go on sale Friday (6/3) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.
Melvins also released their latest proper studio album, Working With God, last year, and you can get that on limited orange vinyl. More Melvins vinyl here. Stream Working With God and the acoustic LP below.
-
Melvins -- 2022 Tour Dates
June 14 San Diego, CA Casbah
June 15 Long Beach, CA Alex’s Bar
June 16 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s
June 18 Tucson, AZ Club Congress
June 21 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jack’s
June 22 Birmingham, AL Saturn
June 23 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
June 24 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
June 25 Richmond, VA The Broadberry
June 27 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
June 28 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
June 29 Syracuse, NY The Westcott Theatre
July 1 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
July 2 Huntington, WV The Loud
July 3 Detroit, MI El Club
July 5 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
July 6 Davenport, IA Racoon Motel
July 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s
July 8 Minneapolis, MN Grumpy’s
July 9 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
July 10 Sioux Falls, SD Icon Lounge
July 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro Music Hall
July 14 Bozeman, MT The ELM
July 15 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
July 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
July 17 Eugene, OR Sessions Music Hall
July 19 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
July 20 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley
September 5 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
September 6 San Jose, CA The Ritz
September 7 Bakersfield, CA Temblor Brewing Company
September 8 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
September 9 Felton, CA Felton Music Hall
September 10 Fresno, CA Strummer’s
September 12 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar & Billiards
September 13 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North
September 14 Santa Fe, NM The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company
September 16 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
September 17 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
September 19 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
September 20 Kansas City, KS recordBar
September 21 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House
September 22 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall
September 23 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre
September 24 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
September 26 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
September 27 Lancaster, PA Tellus360
September 29 New York, NY Irving Plaza
September 30 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
October 1 Washington, DC Black Cat
October 3 Raleigh, NC The Pour House Music Hall
October 4 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre
October 5 Greenville, SC The Radio Room
October 6 Savannah, GA District Live
October 7 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
October 9 Jacksonville, FL Jack Rabbits
October 10 Gainesville, FL High Dive
October 11 Orlando, FL The Social
October 12 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
October 13 Tampa, FL Orpheum Theater
October 15 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
October 16 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea’s Live
October 17 Jackson, MS Duling Hall
October 18 Memphis, TN Growlers
October 19 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room
October 21 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
October 22 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
October 23 Denton, TX Rubber Gloves
October 25 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace
October 28 Palm Springs, CA The Alibi
October 29 Los Angeles, CA The Halloween Freakout