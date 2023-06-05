Melvins & Boris playing classic albums in full on co-headline US tour
Boris and Melvins are teaming up for the "Twins of Evil tour" this fall where they will each be playing a classic album in full. Boris will perform 2002's Heavy Rocks and Melvins will play 1991's Bullhead. The seven-week tour begins August 24 in Los Angeles and wraps up October 14 in San Diego, hitting most major US cities along the way. All dates, which are with Mr Phylzzz, are listed below, and tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time.
The NYC date of the tour is part of Desertfest NYC on September 16 at Knockdown Center (tickets).
Boris' Takeshi notes the connection between the two bands: “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.”
Boris also have a collaborative album with Uniform out next week.
Boris/Melvins - 2023 Twins of Evil Tour
August 24 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
August 25 Pomona, CA The Glass House
August 26 Fresno, CA Strummer’s
August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
August 28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
August 29 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
August 31 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
September 1 Seattle, WA The Showbox
September 2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
September 3 Bozeman, MT The ELM
September 5 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
September 6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
September 7 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
September 8 Chicago, IL Metro
September 9 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
September 11 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
September 12 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
September 13 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
September 14 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
September 15 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian
September 16 Queens, NY Knockdown Center (Desertfest NYC)
September 18 Albany, NY Empire Live
September 19 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
September 20 Bethlehem, PA MusicFest Café
September 21 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
September 22 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre
September 23 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
September 24 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
September 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
September 27 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
September 28 Savannah, GA District Live
September 29 Birmingham, AL Saturn
September 30 New Orleans, LA Tipitina’s
October 2 Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Studio
October 3 Austin, TX Mohawk
October 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
October 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
October 6 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
October 7 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
October 9 Denver, CO Summit
October 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
October 13 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
October 14 San Diego, CA House of Blues