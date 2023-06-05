Melvins & Boris playing classic albums in full on co-headline US tour

Boris and Melvins are teaming up for the "Twins of Evil tour" this fall where they will each be playing a classic album in full. Boris will perform 2002's Heavy Rocks and Melvins will play 1991's Bullhead. The seven-week tour begins August 24 in Los Angeles and wraps up October 14 in San Diego, hitting most major US cities along the way. All dates, which are with Mr Phylzzz, are listed below, and tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time.

The NYC date of the tour is part of Desertfest NYC on September 16 at Knockdown Center (tickets).

Boris' Takeshi notes the connection between the two bands: “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.”

Boris also have a collaborative album with Uniform out next week.

Boris/Melvins - 2023 Twins of Evil Tour

August 24 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

August 25 Pomona, CA The Glass House

August 26 Fresno, CA Strummer’s

August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

August 28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

August 29 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

August 31 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

September 1 Seattle, WA The Showbox

September 2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

September 3 Bozeman, MT The ELM

September 5 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

September 6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

September 7 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

September 8 Chicago, IL Metro

September 9 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

September 11 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

September 12 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

September 13 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

September 14 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

September 15 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian

September 16 Queens, NY Knockdown Center (Desertfest NYC)

September 18 Albany, NY Empire Live

September 19 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

September 20 Bethlehem, PA MusicFest Café

September 21 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

September 22 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

September 23 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

September 24 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

September 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

September 27 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

September 28 Savannah, GA District Live

September 29 Birmingham, AL Saturn

September 30 New Orleans, LA Tipitina’s

October 2 Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Studio

October 3 Austin, TX Mohawk

October 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

October 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

October 6 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

October 7 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

October 9 Denver, CO Summit

October 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

October 13 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

October 14 San Diego, CA House of Blues