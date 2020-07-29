Melvins’ King Buzzo shares “Delayed Clarity” from upcoming solo album

Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne (aka King Buzzo) was supposed to release Gift of Sacrifice, his second solo album, back in May but it got bumped to August 14 thanks to the pandemic. He made it with Mr. Bungle bassist Trevor Dunn and they've just released a new single from it. With acoustic guitars, swirling strings and not much else, "Delayed Clarity" is still very dark and heavy with Buzzo's bellowing vocals really laying down the hammer. You can listen to that below.

Gift of Sacrifice is out August 14 via Ipecac Recordings.

Melvins and Mudhoney released a collaborative EP, White Lazy Boy, this summer via Amphetamine Reptile.