Melvins prep 36-track acoustic album ft rarities, covers, more (stream “Night Goat”)

“I knew I wanted to do something ridiculously big,” says Buzz Osborne of Five Legged Dog, the Melvins' first foray into the world of acoustic albums which they recorded during the pandemic. ”36 songs reimagined by us acoustically is certainly ridiculous but it works. The magic of the songs is still there regardless of it being acoustic. Since we weren’t touring we had the time to do something of this size. I’m very excited about this record. Dale [Crover] and Steven [McDonald] did a fantastic job on this. I think it’s a very special record. I can’t think of anyone else who’s done something like this.”

Five Legged Dog's three dozen tracks includes unplugged versions of Melvins classics, as well as deep cuts and a bunch of covers, including Redd Kross’ “Charlie,” The Turtles' “Outside Chance,” Rolling Stones' “Sway,” Brainiac’s “Flypaper,” and Fred Neil/Harry Nilsson’s “Everybody’s Talking." The latter is sung by Butthole Surfers' Jeff Pinkus who also provides vocals and banjo on “Don’t Forget to Breathe.” Check out the full tracklist below.

The band have shared "Night Goat," originally on their 1993 album Houdini. “I think people will be surprised that we can do an acoustic version of a song like ‘Night Goat’ without losing any of the heaviness," says drummer Dale Crover. "We also worked hard on the vocal arrangements. People are going to freak out!" Listen to that and freak out below.

Five Legged Dog will be out digitally and as a 2-CD set on October 15 via Ipecac Recordings, with a 4-LP vinyl set due out in January. Preorders are available.

Jeff Pinkus has a new solo album on the way.

Five Legged Dog tracklist (original album/original artist in parentheses):

Edgar The Elephant (A Walk With Love & Death)

Up The Dumper (The Bootlicker)

Hung Bunny/Roman Dog Bird (Lysol)

Hooch (Houdini)

Billy Fish (Nude With Boots)

Shevil (Stoner Witch)

Charlie (Redd Kross cover from “Escape From LA” single)

A Growing Disgust (Freak Puke)

Eye Flys/Woman (Gluey Porch Treatments – “Woman” is a Free cover)

Pitfalls In Serving Warrants (Honky)

Outside Chance (The Turtles cover from “Slithering Slaughter” single)

Evil New War God (The Bride Screamed Murder)

The Bloated Pope (Pigs of the Roman Empire)

Bad Move (from Dale Crover’s solo album, The Fickle Finger of Fate)

With Teeth (Lysol)

Halo of Flies (Alice Cooper cover from Sieg Howdy!)

Oven (Ozma)

Sway (Rolling Stones cover – previously unrecorded by the Melvins)

Anaconda (Bullhead)

Lovely Butterfly (Honky)

Boris (Bullhead)

It’s Shoved (Bullhead)

Honey Bucket (Houdini)

We Are Doomed (The Bulls & The Bees)

Flypaper (Brainiac cover - previously unrecorded by the Melvins)

Let God Be Your Gardener (Ozma)

At The Stake (Stoner Witch)

Night Goat (Houdini)

Queen (Stoner Witch)

Everybody’s Talking (Fred Neil cover – previously unrecorded by the Melvins)

Revolve (Stoner Witch)

Suicide In Progress (Nude With Boots)

Prig (The Bootlicker)

The Bit (Stag)

Civilized Worm ((A) Senile Animal)

Don’t Forget to Breathe (Pinkus Abortion Technician)