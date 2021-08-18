Melvins share acoustic “Pitfalls In Serving Warrants” from new album (pre-order on 4LP colored vinyl)

Melvins are releasing Five Legged Dog, featuring acoustic versions of classics, deep cuts, and a bunch of covers, on October 15 (digitally and on CD) and January 28 (four-LP vinyl edition) via Ipecac Recordings (pre-order it on opaque blue, red, teal, and pink vinyl). They've shared a new single from it, an acoustic rendition of "Pitfalls In Serving Warrants," originally from 1997's Honky. Hear that below.

"'Pitfalls' is one of my favorites," Buzz Osborne says. "A severely underrated song and one that works very well on acoustic."

Five Legged Dog is available for pre-order now on four-LP vinyl, pressed to opaque blue, red, teal, and pink wax, with gatefold packaging. It comes with a foldout poster, too. Here's what it looks like:

Pre-order yours HERE.