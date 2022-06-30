Members of Dreamwell, Closer, Coma Regalia & 20+ other trans/non-binary screamo musicians team for benefit LP

Felony For Existing is a new many-membered screamo project with over 20 different trans and/or non-binary performers, including Aki McCullough (Dreamwell), Kai Van Vlack (Trophy Hunt), Ryann Slauson (Closer, Sonagi), Harim Jung (Sonagi), Eve Beeker (To Be Gentle), Kevin Henson (Kissies), Max Norotzky (Ultra Deluxe), Edie Quinn (Coma Regalia), and many more. Their self-titled album was made primarily with Edie Quinn on guitars/bass, Michaela McLaughlin on drums, and a rotating cast of vocalists, and it offers up 27 songs in about 15 minutes. It's out now via Middle-Man Records, with all proceeds benefitting the mutual aid requests of trans and non binary people in need of funds. The whole thing rips, and you can stream it and see the full track-by-track list of vocalists below...

Vocals by:

1. Aeryn Santillan

2. Aeryn Santillan

3. Wes Meadows

4. Mace Guzman

5. Edie Quinn

6. Dean Scordilis

7. Ryann Slauson, Harim Jung

8. Kai Van Vlack

9. Edie Quinn

10. Jaccob Hanley

11. Edie Quinn

12. Dani Teeth

13. Eve Beeker

14. Adam

15. Edie Quinn

16. Ultra Deluxe

17. Tara Stapleton

18. Edie Quinn

19. Edie Quinn

20. Aki McCullough

21. Allen Serafini

22. Josephine Howitzer

23. Jane Cadogan

24. Edie Quinn

25. Kevin Henson

26. Aeryn Santillan, Edie Quinn

27. Aeryn Santillan