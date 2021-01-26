Members of Heavenly & Pooh Sticks are Swansea Sound (listen to “Indies of the World”)

Swansea Sound is UK indiepop supergroup featuring old friends Hue Williams of The Pooh Sticks and Amelia Fletcher and Rob Pursey of Heavenly/Talulah Gosh/Catenary Wires. (Fletcher sang on The Pooh Sticks' excellent 1991 album The Great White Wonder, and toured with them too.) Taking aim at the corporatising of music and championing everything indie, the group stay off of streaming services (apart from Bandcamp), preferring people to hear them via physical media. It's all a little tongue-in-cheek, like The KLF but with twee, fuzzy guitars, and is very much in the tradition of early Pooh Sticks singles like "On Tape" and "I Know Someone Who Knows Someone Who Knows Alan McGee Quite Well."

The band launched their attack with debut cassette single "Corporate Indie Band" last October and then followed it up on New Year's Eve with "I Sold My Soul on Ebay," of which they only pressed one copy and sold it on Ebay. Now they're back with a third single, "Indies of the World," that's another anthemic, jangly call to arms, and the b-side, "Je Ne Sais Quoi," is even better. The single makes its premiere in this post -- listen below.

"Indies of the World" will be out as a 7" single on March 12 via Skep Wax (UK) / HHBTM (US) / Formosa Punk (Japan). You can also get it on tape via Welsh label Lavender Sweep (Wales). Pre-order here. Swansea Sound are working on their debut album currently -- stay tuned.

Related: Heavenly recently released A Bout De Heavenly: The Singles.