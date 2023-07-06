Members of Inter Arma, Revocation, City of Caterpillar & more form Garbage People (listen)

Garbage People is a new band with three Inter Arma members--vocalist Mike Paparo fronts the band and guitars are handled by drummer T.J. Childers and bassist Joel Moore--that also features Revocation bassist Brett Bamberger, Jon Rice (Umbra Vitae, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, ex-Job For A Cowboy) on drums, and Ryan Parrish (City of Caterpillar, Iron Reagan, Terminal Bliss, ex-Darkest Hour) on electronics. They have a debut album on the way, some shows coming up with Withered and Suppression, and first single "Snout" is out now. It's a speedy, thrashy, noisy metalpunk song and you can check it out below.

Bamberger says to Metal Injection, "We are going to tour, do live shows, put out recordings and continue being an actual band. We like making music together and are all good friends."

Withered / Suppression / Garbage People -- 2023 Tour Dates

07/07 Raleigh, NC – The Pour House

07/08 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

07/09 Atlanta, GA – The Earl