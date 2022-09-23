Members of Metallica, Tool, Pearl Jam & more added to Foo Fighters’ LA tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Following the marathon, guest-filled London show, a second tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will happen in Los Angeles, at Kia Forum on September 27. They've added some guests to the lineup, including Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Danny Carey (Tool), Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden), Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Jon Davidson (Yes), Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), Rick Savage (Def Leppard), Elliot Easton (The Cars), and more.

The lineup already had featured Travis Barker (blink-182), Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Phil Collen (Def Leppard), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Miley Cyrus, Omar Hakim (David Bowie's band), Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age), Joan Jett, John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Geddy Lee (Rush), Alex Lifeson (Rush), Nancy Wilson (Heart), Brad Wilk (Rage Against The Machine), Roger Taylor (Queen), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), P!nk, Alanis Morissette, Krist Novoselic, Brian May (Queen), Josh Freese, and others. See it in full below.