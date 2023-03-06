Members of Regulate, Harm’s Way & God’s Hate cover/mashup AFI’s “Leaving Song Pts. I & II”

AFI's classic Sing the Sorrow turns 20 this Saturday, March 11, and they're playing the album in full for the "first and last time ever" in LA to celebrate. Two Minutes to Late Night is also marking the occasion with "The Leaving Song, Part 3," a star-studded, punked-up cover of "The Leaving Song" that also works in elements of "The Leaving Song Pt. II" with Regulate's Sebastian Paba on vocals, Harm's Way's Bo Lueders on bass, the very prolific Colin Young (God's Hate, Deadbody, Twitching Tongues, etc) on drums, and Two Minutes' own Gwarsenio Hall on guitar. They kinda make it sound like something that would've fit in with AFI's pre-Sing the Sorrow material, and it's a very cool cover. Check it out below.