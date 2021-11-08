Members of REM, Yo La Tengo, dB’s & more played “The Songs of Big Star” in Brooklyn (pics, video, setlist)

Tribute concert "The Songs of Big Star" happend at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn on Sunday night (11/7). The ensemble included Big Star drummer Jody Stephens, R.E.M.'s Mike Mills, Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan, The dB's Chris Stamey, Brett Harris & Charles Cleaver (Big Star's Third), Crispin Cioe (Uptown Horns), Skylar Gudasz, and The Occasional String Quartet, and the night pulled from all of Big Star's catalogue, as well as tracks from Chris Bell's I Am the Cosmos. Photos from the whole night by Toby Tenenbaum are in this post.

Across two sets and an encore, they played "The Ballad of El Goodo," "Holocaust," "You and Your Sister," "September Gurls," "Back of a Car," "Thirteen," "I Am the Cosmos," "Kanga Roo," "For You," "Take Care," and lots more. The night ended with Mike Mills' singing REM classic "Don't Go Back to Rockville." You can check out full video of "The Ballad of El Goodo" and "Don't Go Back to Rockville," plus Instagram video clips of other songs from the night and the full setlist, below.

There's another "The Songs of Big Star" concert happening at Carborro, NC's The Cat's Cradle on December 4 with Jody Stephens, Mike Mills, Skylar Gudasz, Brett Harris, Django Haskins, Tift Merritt, Dale Baker, Charles Cleaver, Jeff Crawford, Chris Stamey, and The Modrec Strings (tickets).

You can pick up Big Star's #1 Record on vinyl, and book There Was A Light - The Cosmic History Of Chris Bell And The Rise Of Big Star in the BV shop.

