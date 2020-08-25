members of The Movielife, Piebald, Beach Slang, H2O & more doing livestream this week

The New Jersey Pop-Punk 1994-2002 Facebook group and NJ Pop Punk Archives YouTube channel have been doing a "Quarantunes" livestream series, and the next one happens this Friday (8/28) at 8 PM ET with the great lineup of Vinnie Caruana (The Movielife), Travis Shettel (Piebald), James Alex (Weston, Beach Slang), Rusty Pistachio (H2O), Popeye Vogelsang (Farside), Dave Elkins (Mae), and Honah Lee (Tim Hoh).

"Weston is my favorite band of all time and I have a passion for the late 90's New Jersey pop punk scene," said Jay Vics, who organizes the series and runs the NJ pop punk Facebook group. "So many great bands and performers came from this time period and there are hundreds of us that want to do what we can to keep the spirit of that scene alive. In 2009 I created a Facebook group to reconnect with others from those days. Since then, Mike Doyle (Lanemeyer) started a podcast (This Was The Scene) featuring people from the scene, Joe Pulito has documented music and flyers in an online archive (NJPP Archives), Christian Lesperance has brought many of the musicians and fans from that time period back to cover fellow scene band's songs (NJ Interchange), and I started bringing live performances from many scene favorites (both NJ and outside of NJ) to the Facebook group and Joe's YouTube channel. These Quarantunes shows have been extremely rewarding and I hear from a ton of people that it has given them something to look forward to during the pandemic. I hope to continue doing them as long as people remain interested in tuning in."

Friday's livestream also has an aftershow with "lots of fun surprises planned." You can tune in Friday at 8 PM on YouTube or Facebook. Previous streams are archived here.

And speaking of Vinnie Caruana, his band Constant Elevation with Sammy Siegler (Youth of Today, Judge, etc) recently spoke to us about the influences on their new EP.

