Members of Touche Amore, PUP, Vein.fm & more do hardcore cover of Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”

Two Minutes to Late Night is back with another awesome all-star cover, this time a hardcore version of the Pixies classic "Where Is My Mind?" with Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm on lead vocals, PUP's Steve Sladkowski and Bloodbather's Salem Vex on guitar, Vein.FM's Jon Lhaubouet on bass, Colin Young (God's Hate, Twitching Tongues on drums, your host Gwarsenio Hall on backup vocals, and an introduction from professional wrestler Orange Cassidy (who uses the Pixies original as his entrance music) that riffs on Fight Club (which famously used the Pixies song). It's a genuinely killer cover, and Jeremy's tuneful scream sounds great with this song. Listen and watch the video below.

You can support Two Minutes to Late Night and the artists involved by subscribing to their Patreon.