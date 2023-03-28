MEMORIALS (Electrelane / Wire) announce debut album, share “Tramps!”

MEMORIALS, the duo of Verity Susman (Electrelane) and Matthew Simms (It Hugs Back, Wire), have announced their debut album, Music for Film, which will be out May 12 via state51 Conspiracy. It's actually a double LP and features music that was conceived as soundtracks for two documentaries: Women Against the Bomb and Tramps! They say: "The music we like and admire ranges from challenging to really tuneful, and we try to bring all that together in a way that sounds natural."

With the announcement, they've shared "Tramps" which leads off Disc 2, and heads down Fascination Street before veering into even hazier, darker territory. "Born out of the sound of a wonky Korg MS-10 synth and a repetitive bass riff, this song was written for the opening titles of the documentary film Tramps!," Verity and Matthew say. "We were inspired by the film’s celebration of art being made on the edge of society. The icing on the cake was mixing the recording to cassette tape, a method we then adopted across the whole of the album.” Watch the video for "Tramps!" and check out album art and tracklist below.

MEMORIALS will be on tour this spring, including opening for Panda Bear & Sonic Boom in London ahead of a headlining tour. All dates are listed below.

Electrelane reunited to work on new material during the height of the pandemic. Still no word on that getting a release yet.

attachment-memorials - Women Against The Bomb - artwork

Women Against the Bomb:

1. Dark Green

2. It's In Our Hands

3. Take The Toys From The Boys

4. Climbing The Walls

5. It's No Choice

6. March To Greenham

7. Peacemaker

8. Battle Lines

9. Life On Earth

10. We Will Fight

11. Women Standing Strong

TRAMPS - artwork

Tramps!:

1. Tramps!

2. Feel Of Time

3. Housewives

4. Blue Feather Boa

5. A Job For Derek

6. What Life

7. Kind Of Beyond

8. Sportswear Couture

9. Typhoon

10. Peacock Punk

11. We Live Here

12. Boudicaaa

MEMORIALS - 2023 TOUR DATES

April 27th London, Studio 2994 - (w Panda Bear & Sonic Boom)

May 10th Edinburgh - Sneaky Petes

May 11th Glasgow - Broadcast

May 12th Sunderland - Pop Recs

May 14th Preston - The Continental

May 17th Bristol - The Crofters Rights

May 18th Oxford - Port Mahon

May 19th London - The Waiting Room

May 20th Brighton - Prince Albert

May 21st Ramsgate - Ramsgate Music Hall

May 27th - Sea Change Festival, Totnes