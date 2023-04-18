Mempho Fest 2023 lineup (My Morning Jacket, Ween, Dinosaur Jr., Turnpike Troubadours, more)

Memphis, TN's Mempho Music Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 edition, happening on September 29-October 1 at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden. The festival heavily features Americana, rock, and blues artists, and this year they've added a special stage for emerging acts, plus a soul revue curated by Bible & Tire Recording Co. Tickets are on sale now.

Mempho's 2023 edition will feature headlining sets by The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, and Turnpike Troubadours. Also featured on this year's lineup are Ween, Lake Street Dive, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Band Of Horses, Dinosaur Jr, Lucius, The War and Treaty, Courtney Marie Andrews, Arlo McKinley, and more. Check out the poster and full lineup below.

Mempho Music Festival -- 2023 Lineup

