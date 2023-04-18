Mempho Fest 2023 lineup (My Morning Jacket, Ween, Dinosaur Jr., Turnpike Troubadours, more)
Memphis, TN's Mempho Music Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 edition, happening on September 29-October 1 at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden. The festival heavily features Americana, rock, and blues artists, and this year they've added a special stage for emerging acts, plus a soul revue curated by Bible & Tire Recording Co. Tickets are on sale now.
Mempho's 2023 edition will feature headlining sets by The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, and Turnpike Troubadours. Also featured on this year's lineup are Ween, Lake Street Dive, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Band Of Horses, Dinosaur Jr, Lucius, The War and Treaty, Courtney Marie Andrews, Arlo McKinley, and more. Check out the poster and full lineup below.
Mempho Music Festival -- 2023 Lineup
The Black Crowes
My Morning Jacket
Turnpike Troubadours
Ween
Lake Street Dive
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Band of Horses
Tash Sultana
Dinosaur Jr.
Lucius
Larkin Poe
Paul Cauthen
The War and Treaty
Devon Gilfillian
Courtney Marie Andrews
Arlo McKinley
Kudzu Kings
Zach Person
Bible & Tire’s Sacred Soul Revue ft. Dedicated Men of Zion and Faith & Harmony
Sgt. Splendor
Aquarian Blood
The Runaway Grooms
Hope Clayburn’s Soul Scrimmage
Lucky 7 Brass Band