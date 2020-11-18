mems Lawrence Arms, Anti-Flag, Rise Against & more release album of hate comments for Liquid Death canned water

To quote a lyric on this album: this is definitely not a joke. Canned mountain water brand Liquid Death has released its second album of 2020, created by a genuinely amazing cast of punk musicians, and featuring lyrics made up entirely of actual hate comments about Liquid Death from social media and online reviews. The first volume of Greatest Hates was death metal (made by members of Arsis, Malevolent Creation, Divine Empire, and Upon Infliction), and Greatest Hates, Vol. 2 was made by Brendan Kelly (The Lawrence Arms), Chris #2 (Anti-Flag), Dan Andriano (Alkaline Trio), Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Joe Principe (Rise Against), Ashrita Kumar (Pinkshift), Jeremy Hunter (JER, We Are the Union, Skatune Network), Jen Razavi (The Bombpops), Josh Lewis (The Bombpops), and Paul Miner (ex-Death by Stereo), and it features such song titles as "Rather Murder Myself," "I Thought This Was Alcohol," "Your Product is Dumb," "Unnecessary and Unimpressive," and "Another Contribution to a Very Sick Culture," and such lyrics as "water for heavy metal hipsters," "canned water for dumbasses," and "what cokehead greenlit this idea?".

And the thing is: it's really good! The lyrical concept might be funny, but the songs legit rip, and if you're fans of these bands, you'll instantly recognize their styles and voices. Stream the full album and watch the commercial for the album below. You can also order a vinyl copy.

Tracklist

Rather Murder Myself

Think It’s Funny to Joke About Eternal Damnation?

Blood Everywhere???

Good Try, Devil

I Thought This Was Alcohol

Heavy Metal Hipsters

Remove the Ad

Your Product is Dumb

Unnecessary and Unimpressive

Fuck Your Ads

Stop This Trash

Another Contribution to a Very Sick Culture

Liquid Lame-O

Definitely Not Buying