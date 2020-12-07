Mems of Circa Survive, Deafheaven, Minus the Bear, Converge, Cave In, more cover Brian Eno

The Two Minutes to Late Night quarantine covers series is back with another very cool one: a medley of songs from Brian Eno's classic 1974 debut solo album Here Come the Warm Jets by Anthony Green (of Circa Survive, The Sound of Animals Fighting, etc), Deafheaven's Shiv Mehra, Minus the Bear's Cory Murchy, Stephen Brodsky (of Cave In, Mutoid Man, Old Man Gloom, etc), Ben Koller (of Converge, Mutoid Man, etc), Santos Montano (Old Man Gloom), New Idea Society's Mike Law, Unnamed Saxophone Mutant of Mutant Scum, and your host Gwarsenio Hall.

"Camels on fire! We gathered a glam rock Hateful Eight to give you a medley of Brian Eno jams from the incredible Here Come The Warm Jets," Two Minutes to Late Night write. "This is our longest cover ever and we've packed a lot in here so get ready to go through your tortured artist phase together with us."

Watch:

To help support all the artists involved, donate to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon.

