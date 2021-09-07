The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh is doing a three weekend, nine-show run at the soon to reopen Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY in October, and the lineup for each show has now been revealed. The first weekend, October 11, 12, and 13, features three Phil Lesh Quintet, aka "the Q" shows, with Rob Barraco, Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring and John Molo.

Weekend two features a rotating lineup, with Joe Russo and Benmont Tench, along with Stuart Bogie and Amy Helm on October 18 and 20, and Fruit Bats' Eric D Johnson, his Bonny Light Horseman bandmate Josh Kaufman, Grahame Lesh, and Elliott Peck on October 19.

Weekend three, October 29-31, is "Phil-O-Ween," with Taylor Goldsmith, Trevor Menear, Griffin Goldsmith and Lee Pardini of Dawes, M.C. Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger, and Grahame Lesh on 10/29 and 30. On Halloween, Nicki Bluhm, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams will be on hand.

Tickets to Phil's October run are on sale now.