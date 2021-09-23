Mems of Dirty Three, Tropical Fuck Storm, The Necks form Springtime, prep debut

Springtime is the new trio featuring three Australian musicians with distinct styles you may already know: singer/guitarist Gareth Liddiard (Tropical Fuck Storm, The Drones), drummer Jim White (Dirty Three, Xylouris White) and pianist Chris Abrahams (The Necks). The group made their live debut at a series of shows in Melbourne earlier this year and will release their self-titled debut album on November 5 via Joyful Noise.

The album includes six Springtime originals, two of which were written in collaboration with Liddard's uncle, renowned poet Ian Duhig, as well as a cover of Will Oldham's West Palm Beach.” The album opens with the dark, brooding "Will to Power." "The human race as a whole just can't seem to do nothing," says Liddard of the song. "They have to do more, more, more. Why can't they just lounge about like lizards or kangaroos? What's wrong with that? Look at rocks, they exist. Job done, game over. No need to do or be anything more. And why does the universe exist? For something so fundamentally elegant and simple it sure is overcooked. You want simplicity and elegance? How about just not existing at all. Why the need to be anything? it's so needless. 'Will To Power' is just a disco jam about all that.”

The song comes with a striking, beautifully shot black and white video made by Matt McGuigan. Watch that below.

Tracklist

1. Will To Power

2. The Viaduct Love Suicide

3. Jeanie In A Bottle

4. She Moved Through The Fair

5. The Island

6. West Palm Beach

7. The Killing Of The Village Idiot