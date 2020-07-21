mems of Earth Crisis, Catharsis, Ecostrike & more form new band Tooth and Claw

Four cool hardcore/metalcore musicians -- including members of both veteran bands and promising new ones -- have come together to form the new band Tooth and Claw during quarantine. Their lineup is Cameron Joplin (Magnitude, Ecostrike), Scott Crouse (Earth Crisis, Sect, Path of Resistance), James Chang (Undying, Catharsis, Sect), and Daniel Austin (Die Young), and they say, "Formed during the shelter-in-place orders of Spring 2020, we're here to explore new realms of aggression through music."

They also add, "Welcome to the #riffs. BIG THINGS COMING SOON!" Stay tuned to find out what those big things entail!

Meanwhile, Ecostrike's new album A Truth We Still Believe drops on Triple B Records this Friday (7/24).

