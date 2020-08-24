mems of Ramones, Sex Pistols, Blondie, Garbage & more pay tribute to Heartbreakers’ Walter Lure

This past weekend, we sadly lost NYC punk legend Walter Lure of Johnny Thunders' band The Heartbreakers, who also collaborated with the Ramones and led his own band The Waldos. Many fellow musicians have paid tribute to Walter, including Marky Ramone, Richie Ramone, Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock, Blondie's Clem Burke, The Go-Go's' Kathy Valentine, Garbage, Cro-Mags' Harley Flanagan, Bebe Buell, and more. Read their tributes and others below...