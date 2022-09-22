Mems of REM, dB’s, Posies, & more playing Big Star’s ‘#1 Record’ in full on tour for its 50th Anniversary
Big Star's debut album, #1 Record, turned 50 this year, and to celebrate, drummer Jody Stephens will be joined by an all-star band to play it in full on a short tour later this fall. The band includes Chris Stamey (dB's), Mike Mills (REM), Jon Auer (The Posies) and Pat Sansone (Wilco/The Autumn Defense), and in addition to #1 Record there will be a second set featuring Big Star songs from the rest of their catalogue. Stops include Athens, Memphis, Jersey City, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Carrboro, NC. All dates are listed below.
The Jersey City show happens at White Eagle Hall on December 4.
Released April 24, 1972, #1 Record includes "Thirteen," "The Ballad of El Goodo," "In the Street," "When My Baby's Beside Me," "Don't Lie to Me," and more Alex Chilton and Chris Bell classics. Listen below.
You may remember a similar show staged at Brooklyn's St. Ann & The Holy Trinity last November.
Don't Lie to Me! - Celebrating Big Star's #1 Record tour dates
Nov 30 - Athens, GA - The Georgia Theatre
Dec 03 - Memphis, TV - Crosstown Theatre
Dec 04 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
Dec 06 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
Dec 07 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Dec 09 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle