Mems of REM, Yo La Tengo & more playing orchestral Big Star tribute concert in Brooklyn (BV presale)

Members of R.E.M., Yo La Tengo, The Posies, The dB's and more will be part of an "The Songs of Big Star," a "one of a kind acoustic, orchestrated" tribute concert that will happen at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church on November 7. Big Star drummer Jody Stephens is part of it, as are Brett Harris and Charles Cleaver who played on Big Star's Third, and the whole lineup is:

Jody Stephens (Big Star)

Mike Mills (R.E.M)

Ken Stringfellow & Jon Auer (Posies, Big Star)

Ira Kaplan (Yo La Tengo)

Chris Stamey (dB's)

Brett Harris & Charles Cleaver (Big Star's Third)

Crispin Cioe (Uptown Horns) & The Occasional String Quartet

Tickets for "The Songs of Big Star" go on sale Friday, July 30 at noon, but you can get them early with the BrooklynVegan presale that begins Wednesday, July 28 at noon and runs through Thursday (7/29) at noon. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password.