mems of Thursday, Saves the Day, Cap’n Jazz, Touche Amore & more appearing on Norman Brannon’s livestream

Thursday at Irving Plaza in 2017 (more by Wei Shi)

Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon (who played in Texas Is The Reason, 108, New End Original, Shelter, and more) is hosting a livestream series on the Instagram account for Anti-Matter, the fanzine Norman ran in the '90s (which was also compiled as a book in '07). The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day. Norman says most guests will perform too. Here's the schedule:

3/26 Geoff Rickly (Thursday, No Devotion)
3/27 Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré)
3/30 Tim Kinsella (Good F*ck, Joan of Arc, Cap'n Jazz)
3/31 Richie Birkenhead (Into Another, Underdog)
4/1 Chris Conley (Saves the Day)
4/2 Chaka Malik (Ghost Decibels, Burn, Orange 9mm)
4/3 Dennis Lyxzén (Refused)

Tune in here for the first one on Thursday (3/26) at 3 PM ET.

In related news, Chris Conley just did a solo acoustic/Q&A livestream which you can rewatch here. Jeremy Bolm took part in that "All Star" video that parodied the "Imagine" one.

Filed Under: anti-matter, burn, Capn Jazz, chaka malik, Chris Conley, dennis lyxzen, Geoff Rickly, Into Another, Jeremy Bolm, Norman Brannon, Refused, Richie Birkenhead, Saves The Day, Texas is the Reason, Thursday, Tim Kinsella, Touche Amore
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top