mems of Thursday, Saves the Day, Cap’n Jazz, Touche Amore & more appearing on Norman Brannon’s livestream

Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon (who played in Texas Is The Reason, 108, New End Original, Shelter, and more) is hosting a livestream series on the Instagram account for Anti-Matter, the fanzine Norman ran in the '90s (which was also compiled as a book in '07). The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day. Norman says most guests will perform too. Here's the schedule:

3/26 Geoff Rickly (Thursday, No Devotion)

3/27 Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré)

3/30 Tim Kinsella (Good F*ck, Joan of Arc, Cap'n Jazz)

3/31 Richie Birkenhead (Into Another, Underdog)

4/1 Chris Conley (Saves the Day)

4/2 Chaka Malik (Ghost Decibels, Burn, Orange 9mm)

4/3 Dennis Lyxzén (Refused)

Tune in here for the first one on Thursday (3/26) at 3 PM ET.

In related news, Chris Conley just did a solo acoustic/Q&A livestream which you can rewatch here. Jeremy Bolm took part in that "All Star" video that parodied the "Imagine" one.