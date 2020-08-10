mems The Cure, Slowdive, Depeche Mode & more remake The Mission’s “Tower of Strength” for COVID relief

Goth vets The Mission's 1988 single "Tower of Strength" -- a top 20 hit in the UK -- has been rerecorded by frontman Wayne Hussey to benefit frontline workers dealing with COVID-19 globally. For it, he's called some of his friends to help out, including Depeche Mode's Martin Gore, former Cure member Lol Tolhurst, Budgie of Siouxsie & The Banshees, Slowdive's Rachel Goswell, Gary Numan, Midge Ure (Ultravox/Visage), Andy Rourke (The Smiths), Bauhaus/Love & Rockets drummer Kevin Haskins, The Cult's Billy Duffy, All About Eve’s Julianne Regan, The Wonder Stuff's Miles Hunt, Guns n' Roses' Richard Fortus, and more. It's also got a reunion of Gene Loves Jezebel's Jay and Michael Ashton, and there will be remixes of the track by Trentemöller and longtime collaborator/producer Tim Palmer.

Here's Wayne Hussey's statement on the project which has been dubbed ReMission International: “When Covid-19 hit I started receiving messages asking ‘why don’t you re-issue 'Tower Of Strength' for the front line workers?’ The song had apparently been adopted as an anthem by some NHS workers, and it got me thinking that I would like to contribute something to the greater cause at this unprecedented time and the only thing I could really contribute is music...Usually I detest things that are done for charity that are also self-serving, but I came up with a plan that satisfied my conscience. I spoke with my fellow Mission band members who co-wrote the song - Craig Adams, Mick Brown and Simon Hinkler - and we agreed to give up any publishing income generated by the new version to nominated charities, including mechanical and performance royalties and 100% of any revenue raised by sales. TOS2020 has been renamed to divert funds from the original version, and the charities will all be personally nominated by the people involved in its recording and release. Because the musical contributions are global our idea is that the proceeds will be divided and distributed equally among all the beneficiaries.”

“When Wayne emailed me with the idea of contributing vocals to this project I jumped at the chance," Rachel Goswell said. "'Tower of Strength' is such an anthemic song it’s only fitting that this has been done to support the various charities. It's an honour for me to be a small part of the process and what a stellar line up of people involved.”

ReMission International's "TOS2020" will be out August 28 digitally, with CD and vinyl editions out October 2. You can preorder it now (US / UK) and watch a trailer for the single, below.

You an also watch the original video for the single -- the song was produced by Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones -- below.

In other news: Budgie and Lol Tolhurst are making a record together as LXB.

REMISSION INTERNATIONAL - "TOS2020" tracklist

Vinyl Side A (cat no: SPV 243541 LP)

1. TOS2020 (Beholden To The Front Line Workers Of The World mix)

2. TOS2020 (single)

Vinyl Side B

1. TOS2020 (Trentemøller remix)*

2. TOS2020 (Albie Mischenzingerzen remix)**

CD (cat no: SPV 243542 CD-EP)

1. TOS2020 (Beholden To The Front Line Workers Of The World mix)

2. TOS2020 (Trentemøller remix)*

3. TOS2020 (Albie Mischenzingerzen remix)**

4. TOS2020 (single)

Digital Bundle (cat no: SPV 24354D)

1. TOS2020 (single)

2. TOS2020 (Beholden To The Front Line Workers Of The World mix)

3. TOS2020 (Trentemøller remix)*

4. TOS2020 (Albie Mischenzingerzen remix)**

5. Tower Of Strength (original new remaster) - The Mission (free bonus track with bundle only)

TOS2020 nominated charities currently include:

NHS UK

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis

Music Venue Trust UK

Covenant House, New Orleans

Disasters Emergency Committee

MusiCares

Plan International

Direct Relief

Alzheimer’s Scotland

Liberty Hill Foundation

The Shrewsbury Ark

Memorial Sloan Kettering Center, NYC

Prostate Cancer UK

The Teddy Bear Clinic

Red Rover

Help Musicians UK

Crew Nation

Venice Family Clinic

The Anthony Walker Foundation

Projeto Cáo Communitário

The City Of San Francisco Covid-19 Fund