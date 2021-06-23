Men I Trust announce fall tour, new LP on the way

Men I Trust have a new album on the way, their fourth, and they've announced that they'll return to the road in North America in September in support of it. "We are super thrilled to announce that we will resume touring in N. America this fall for the release of our new and fourth album called 'The Untourable Album,'" they write. "We started working on this album amidst the global lockdown and didn’t expect to be able to 'tour' these songs. We wanted to take the opportunity to work on new and different material, without necessarily intending to play these songs live. We wrote freely, as if we were suspended in time with no external attachments. The initial release date had to be delayed however, when Dragos got into a motorcycle accident and had to recover for several weeks. So here we are now, almost ready to release the album, while everything is slowly reopening and the lockdown seems to be a thing of the past. It looks like the 'Untourable Album' will be tourable after all! We are still in the process of polishing the songs and doing the last tweaks before the album is ready. We will have an official release date super soon, stay tuned. Thank you for your ongoing support and we’re looking forward to see everyone again in real life!"

The new dates begin on September 16 with the first of three nights in Montreal, and continue through November, stopping in Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC dates are at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 31 and November 2 (tickets), and the Los Angeles dates are at El Rey on October 15 (tickets) and Echoplex on October 16 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, June 25 at 12 PM local time, with a fan presale happening now.

Men I Trust recently shared a new Tiny Desk At Home concert, featuring performances of "Show Me How," "Lucky Sue," "Humming Man," and "All Night." Watch that below.

MEN I TRUST: 2021 TOUR

Sep 16 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

Sep 17 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

Sep 18 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

Sep 29 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

Sep 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Oct 1 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Oct 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Oct 3 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

Oct 5 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird

Oct 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Oct 8 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin

Oct 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

Oct 10 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Oct 12 - Oakland, CA @ New Parish

Oct 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Oct 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

Oct 16 - Los Angeles CA @ Echoplex

Oct 17 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

Oct 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct 20 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

Oct 21 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Oct 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Oct 25 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

Oct 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Oct 27 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

Oct 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Oct 30 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Oct 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 3 - Boston, MA @ The Paradise

Nov 4 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Nov 5 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix