Men I Trust announce fall US tour with TOPS
Men I Trust announced a fall tour, running through October and November in the US, with support from TOPS. "In 2024, we plan on doing a slower year, tour-wise, to focus on writing the next album," they say. "So if you want to see us in the near future, this tour is your best bet!" See all dates below.
The NYC shows are towards the end of the run, on November 17 and 18 at Terminal 5. Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, May 26 at noon local, with various presales starting Wednesday, May 24 at noon.
TOPS' Marta Cikojevic also released a new single as Marci, "KITY," which she says is "about being lead into a situation without knowing the whole story — if it’s too good to be true then it probably is." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Allison Goldfarb, below.
MEN I TRUST: 2023 TOUR
WEDNESDAY 14 JUNE Fort Lauderdale, FL, US Revolution Live
THURSDAY 15 JUNE St Petersburg, FL, US Jannus Live
FRIDAY 16 JUNE Orlando, FL, US Hard Rock Live Orlando
THURSDAY 6 JULY NOS Alive 2023 Passeio Marítimo de Algés, Algés, Portugal
FRIDAY 7 JULY Mad Cool Festival 2023 Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool, Madrid, Spain
SATURDAY 8 JULY Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz 2
TUESDAY 11 JULY Paris, France Salle Pleyel
WEDNESDAY 12 JULY Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso
THURSDAY 13 JULY Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso
FRIDAY 14 JULY Dour Festival 2023 Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium
SATURDAY 15 JULY Düsseldorf, Germany ZAKK - Club
MONDAY 17 JULY Bristol, UK SWX
WEDNESDAY 19 JULY London, UK The Roundhouse
THURSDAY 20 JULY London, UK Troxy
FRIDAY 21 JULY Latitude Festival 2023 Henham Park, Southwold, UK
SUNDAY 23 JULY Nottingham, UK Rock City
MONDAY 24 JULY Manchester, UK Albert Hall
WEDNESDAY 26 JULY Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street
THURSDAY 27 JULY Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street
THURSDAY 3 AUGUST Lollapalooza 2023 Grant Park, Chicago, IL, US
THURSDAY 28 SEPTEMBER Montreal, QC, Canada MTELUS
FRIDAY 29 SEPTEMBER Montreal, QC, Canada MTELUS
THURSDAY 5 OCTOBER Toronto, ON, Canada History
FRIDAY 6 OCTOBER Toronto, ON, Canada History
WEDNESDAY 18 OCTOBER Cincinnati, OH, US Andrew J. Brady Music Center
THURSDAY 19 OCTOBER Detroit, MI, US Scottish Rite Cathedral Theatre, Masonic Temple
FRIDAY 20 OCTOBER Chicago, IL, US Aragon Ballroom
SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER Minneapolis, MN, US Fillmore Minneapolis
MONDAY 23 OCTOBER Denver, CO, US Fillmore Auditorium
WEDNESDAY 25 OCTOBER Salt Lake City, UT, US The Complex - Rockwell
FRIDAY 27 OCTOBER Portland, OR, US Roseland Theatre
SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER Seattle, WA, US Paramount Theatre
MONDAY 30 OCTOBER San Francisco, CA, US The Warfield
WEDNESDAY 1 NOVEMBER San Diego, CA, US Soma
FRIDAY 3 NOVEMBER Las Vegas, NV, US The Theater at Virgin Hotels
SATURDAY 4 NOVEMBER Los Angeles, CA, US The Wiltern (5PM)
SATURDAY 4 NOVEMBER Los Angeles, CA, US The Wiltern (10PM)
SUNDAY 5 NOVEMBER Phoenix, AZ, US Arizona Financial Theatre
TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER Austin, TX, US Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
WEDNESDAY 8 NOVEMBER Dallas, TX, US The Factory in Deep Ellum
THURSDAY 9 NOVEMBER Houston, TX, US White Oak Music Hall - Lawn
FRIDAY 10 NOVEMBER New Orleans, LA, US Orpheum Theater
SATURDAY 11 NOVEMBER Atlanta, GA, US Tabernacle
SUNDAY 12 NOVEMBER Raleigh, NC, US The Ritz Raleigh
TUESDAY 14 NOVEMBER Norfolk, VA, US The NorVa
WEDNESDAY 15 NOVEMBER Washington, DC, US Echostage
THURSDAY 16 NOVEMBER Philadelphia, PA, US Franklin Music Hall
FRIDAY 17 NOVEMBER New York, NY, US Terminal 5
SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER New York, NY, US Terminal 5
SUNDAY 19 NOVEMBER Boston, MA, US Roadrunner