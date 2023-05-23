Men I Trust announce fall US tour with TOPS

Men I Trust announced a fall tour, running through October and November in the US, with support from TOPS. "In 2024, we plan on doing a slower year, tour-wise, to focus on writing the next album," they say. "So if you want to see us in the near future, this tour is your best bet!" See all dates below.

The NYC shows are towards the end of the run, on November 17 and 18 at Terminal 5. Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, May 26 at noon local, with various presales starting Wednesday, May 24 at noon.

TOPS' Marta Cikojevic also released a new single as Marci, "KITY," which she says is "about being lead into a situation without knowing the whole story — if it’s too good to be true then it probably is." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Allison Goldfarb, below.

Men I Trust fall 2023 tour loading...

MEN I TRUST: 2023 TOUR

WEDNESDAY 14 JUNE Fort Lauderdale, FL, US Revolution Live

THURSDAY 15 JUNE St Petersburg, FL, US Jannus Live

FRIDAY 16 JUNE Orlando, FL, US Hard Rock Live Orlando

THURSDAY 6 JULY NOS Alive 2023 Passeio Marítimo de Algés, Algés, Portugal

FRIDAY 7 JULY Mad Cool Festival 2023 Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool, Madrid, Spain

SATURDAY 8 JULY Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz 2

TUESDAY 11 JULY Paris, France Salle Pleyel

WEDNESDAY 12 JULY Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

THURSDAY 13 JULY Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

FRIDAY 14 JULY Dour Festival 2023 Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium

SATURDAY 15 JULY Düsseldorf, Germany ZAKK - Club

MONDAY 17 JULY Bristol, UK SWX

WEDNESDAY 19 JULY London, UK The Roundhouse

THURSDAY 20 JULY London, UK Troxy

FRIDAY 21 JULY Latitude Festival 2023 Henham Park, Southwold, UK

SUNDAY 23 JULY Nottingham, UK Rock City

MONDAY 24 JULY Manchester, UK Albert Hall

WEDNESDAY 26 JULY Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street

THURSDAY 27 JULY Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street

THURSDAY 3 AUGUST Lollapalooza 2023 Grant Park, Chicago, IL, US

THURSDAY 28 SEPTEMBER Montreal, QC, Canada MTELUS

FRIDAY 29 SEPTEMBER Montreal, QC, Canada MTELUS

THURSDAY 5 OCTOBER Toronto, ON, Canada History

FRIDAY 6 OCTOBER Toronto, ON, Canada History

WEDNESDAY 18 OCTOBER Cincinnati, OH, US Andrew J. Brady Music Center

THURSDAY 19 OCTOBER Detroit, MI, US Scottish Rite Cathedral Theatre, Masonic Temple

FRIDAY 20 OCTOBER Chicago, IL, US Aragon Ballroom

SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER Minneapolis, MN, US Fillmore Minneapolis

MONDAY 23 OCTOBER Denver, CO, US Fillmore Auditorium

WEDNESDAY 25 OCTOBER Salt Lake City, UT, US The Complex - Rockwell

FRIDAY 27 OCTOBER Portland, OR, US Roseland Theatre

FRIDAY 27 OCTOBER Portland, OR, US Roseland Theatre

SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER Seattle, WA, US Paramount Theatre

MONDAY 30 OCTOBER San Francisco, CA, US The Warfield

WEDNESDAY 1 NOVEMBER San Diego, CA, US Soma

FRIDAY 3 NOVEMBER Las Vegas, NV, US The Theater at Virgin Hotels

SATURDAY 4 NOVEMBER Los Angeles, CA, US The Wiltern (5PM)

SATURDAY 4 NOVEMBER Los Angeles, CA, US The Wiltern (10PM)

SUNDAY 5 NOVEMBER Phoenix, AZ, US Arizona Financial Theatre

TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER Austin, TX, US Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

WEDNESDAY 8 NOVEMBER Dallas, TX, US The Factory in Deep Ellum

THURSDAY 9 NOVEMBER Houston, TX, US White Oak Music Hall - Lawn

FRIDAY 10 NOVEMBER New Orleans, LA, US Orpheum Theater

SATURDAY 11 NOVEMBER Atlanta, GA, US Tabernacle

SUNDAY 12 NOVEMBER Raleigh, NC, US The Ritz Raleigh

TUESDAY 14 NOVEMBER Norfolk, VA, US The NorVa

WEDNESDAY 15 NOVEMBER Washington, DC, US Echostage

THURSDAY 16 NOVEMBER Philadelphia, PA, US Franklin Music Hall

FRIDAY 17 NOVEMBER New York, NY, US Terminal 5

SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER New York, NY, US Terminal 5

SUNDAY 19 NOVEMBER Boston, MA, US Roadrunner