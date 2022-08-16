Men I Trust announce tour with Homeshake and Feng Suave

Men I Trust have announced a headlining fall US tour with support from fellow Canadians Homeshake and Danish duo Feng Suave depending on the city. The tour kicks off November 8 in Columbus and wraps up December 14 in Boston. All dates are listed, along with the tour poster, below.

They'll reach NYC on December 10 at Terminal 5 with Homeshake. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on general sale Thursday (8/18) at 10 AM, but presale and limited-edition t-shirts are available now.

Before the tour, Men I Trust will play Desert Daze in Lake Perris, CA, on September 30.

Men I Trust - 2022 US Tour

NOV 8 Columbus, OH The Athenaeum Theatre

NOV 9 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre

NOV 10 Chicago, IL Metro

NOV 11 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

NOV 13 Denver, CO Summit

NOV 15 Salt Lake City, UT The Grand at The Complex

NOV 17 Portland, OR McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

NOV 18 Seattle, WA The Showbox

NOV 22 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

NOV 23 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

NOV 25 Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Palladium

NOV 26 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

NOV 28 Dallas, TX The Factory

NOV 29 Austin, TX Emo's Austin

DEC 1 Houston, TX House of Blues

DEC 2 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

DEC 3 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

DEC 4 Orlando, FL House of Blues

DEC 6 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

DEC 7 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

DEC 9 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

DEC 10 New York, NY Terminal 5

DEC 11 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

DEC 14 Boston, MA Roadrunner