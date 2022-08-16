Men I Trust announce tour with Homeshake and Feng Suave
Men I Trust have announced a headlining fall US tour with support from fellow Canadians Homeshake and Danish duo Feng Suave depending on the city. The tour kicks off November 8 in Columbus and wraps up December 14 in Boston. All dates are listed, along with the tour poster, below.
They'll reach NYC on December 10 at Terminal 5 with Homeshake. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on general sale Thursday (8/18) at 10 AM, but presale and limited-edition t-shirts are available now.
Before the tour, Men I Trust will play Desert Daze in Lake Perris, CA, on September 30.
Men I Trust - 2022 US Tour
NOV 8 Columbus, OH The Athenaeum Theatre
NOV 9 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre
NOV 10 Chicago, IL Metro
NOV 11 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
NOV 13 Denver, CO Summit
NOV 15 Salt Lake City, UT The Grand at The Complex
NOV 17 Portland, OR McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
NOV 18 Seattle, WA The Showbox
NOV 22 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
NOV 23 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
NOV 25 Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Palladium
NOV 26 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
NOV 28 Dallas, TX The Factory
NOV 29 Austin, TX Emo's Austin
DEC 1 Houston, TX House of Blues
DEC 2 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
DEC 3 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
DEC 4 Orlando, FL House of Blues
DEC 6 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
DEC 7 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
DEC 9 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
DEC 10 New York, NY Terminal 5
DEC 11 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
DEC 14 Boston, MA Roadrunner