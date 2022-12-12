Men I Trust & Homeshake played Terminal 5 (pics, setlist)
Montreal's Men I Trust finally got to tour 2021's Untourable Album this year, and hit NYC on Saturday (12/10) for a sold-out show at Terminal 5 with fellow Canadians Homeshake. For a band whose sound is indebted to the '80s it seemed fitting that they walked out to Madonna's "Live to Tell," and Emmanuelle Proulx and the band were in fine form playing to an adoring audience. Photos from the whole night by P Squared, along with Men I Trust's setlist, are in this post.
Men I Trust's North American tour wraps up this week with shows in Washington, DC tonight (12/12) and Boston on Wednesday (12/14). They'll head to Asia and Australia in March. All dates are below.
SETLIST: Men I Trust @ Terminal 5 12/10/2022
Norton Commander (All We Need)
Sugar
Oh Dove
Tailwhip
Serenade of Water
Days Go By
Break for Lovers
Always Lone
You Deserve This
Porcelain
Humming Man
I Hope to Be Around
All Night
Lauren
Seven
Billie Toppy
Encore:
Fiero GT
Show Me How
Say, Can You Hear
MEN I TRUST - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
Dec 12 Washington, DC, US Lincoln Theatre
Dec 14 Boston, MA, US Roadrunner
Mar 3 Arrow right icon 2023 Hong Kong, China Clockenflap Festival
Mar 4 Arrow right icon 2023 Manila, Philippines Wanderland Festival
Mar 6 2023 Taipei, Taiwan Legacy Taipei
Mar 11 2023 Chon Buri, Thailand Pelupo International Music Festival
Mar 16 2023 Auckland, New Zealand The Powerstation
Mar 17 2023 Melbourne, VIC, Australia 170 Russell (Formerly Billboard)
Mar 19 2023 Melbourne, VIC, Australia 170 Russell (Formerly Billboard)
Mar 21 2023 Sydney, NSW, Australia Metro Theatre