Men I Trust & Homeshake played Terminal 5 (pics, setlist)

Montreal's Men I Trust finally got to tour 2021's Untourable Album this year, and hit NYC on Saturday (12/10) for a sold-out show at Terminal 5 with fellow Canadians Homeshake. For a band whose sound is indebted to the '80s it seemed fitting that they walked out to Madonna's "Live to Tell," and Emmanuelle Proulx and the band were in fine form playing to an adoring audience. Photos from the whole night by P Squared, along with Men I Trust's setlist, are in this post.

Men I Trust's North American tour wraps up this week with shows in Washington, DC tonight (12/12) and Boston on Wednesday (12/14). They'll head to Asia and Australia in March. All dates are below.

SETLIST: Men I Trust @ Terminal 5 12/10/2022

Norton Commander (All We Need)

Sugar

Oh Dove

Tailwhip

Serenade of Water

Days Go By

Break for Lovers

Always Lone

You Deserve This

Porcelain

Humming Man

I Hope to Be Around

All Night

Lauren

Seven

Billie Toppy

Encore:

Fiero GT

Show Me How

Say, Can You Hear

MEN I TRUST - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Dec 12 Washington, DC, US Lincoln Theatre

Dec 14 Boston, MA, US Roadrunner

Mar 3 Arrow right icon 2023 Hong Kong, China Clockenflap Festival

Mar 4 Arrow right icon 2023 Manila, Philippines Wanderland Festival

Mar 6 2023 Taipei, Taiwan Legacy Taipei

Mar 11 2023 Chon Buri, Thailand Pelupo International Music Festival

Mar 16 2023 Auckland, New Zealand The Powerstation

Mar 17 2023 Melbourne, VIC, Australia 170 Russell (Formerly Billboard)

Mar 19 2023 Melbourne, VIC, Australia 170 Russell (Formerly Billboard)

Mar 21 2023 Sydney, NSW, Australia Metro Theatre