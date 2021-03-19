Mercury Lounge building listed for sale

The Lower East Side building whose ground floor Mercury Lounge occupies has been listed for sale, Bowery Boogie reports. 217 E Houston St, which also houses eight apartments, five of which are rent stabilized, has been Mercury Lounge's home for over twenty-five years. According to The Real Deal, they just signed a five year lease in December, though, so hopefully that means Mercury Lounge will still be with us until at least the end of 2025. The asking price is $7.5 million.

Owners of the Provident Loan Society building next door at 225 E Houston St, where a 12-story, mixed-use tower is planned, own the air rights to 217.

Mercury Lounge has been closed for a year because of coronavirus. New York music venues can reopen at limited capacity starting on April 2, but the capacity limitations will make business untenable for most.