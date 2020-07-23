Mercury Prize 2020 shortlist: Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Michael Kiwanuka, Porridge Radio, more

The shortlist for the 2020 Mercury Prize albums of the year, which "celebrate and promote the best of British music recognising artistic achievement across a range of contemporary music genres," have been announced. The list is as follows:

Anna Meredith - FIBS

Charli XCX - how i’m feeling now

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Georgia - Seeking Thrills

Kano - Hoodies All Summer

Lanterns on the Lake - Spook the Herd

Laura Marling - Song for Our Daughter

Michael Kiwanuka - KIWANUKA

Moses Boyd - Dark Matter

Porridge Radio - Every Bad

Sports Team - Deep Down Happy

Stormzy - Heavy is the Head

The winner will be announced on September 24, and due to COVID-19, "it is likely that a live awards show will not be happening." More details TBA.

The judges said, "In these difficult and uncertain times the Hyundai Mercury Prize is proud to celebrate the remarkable power of music to inspire and exhilarate. The albums on the 2020 shortlist showcase a great diversity of sounds, styles, ambitions and experience. What these albums share is an irresistible urgency, a belief that their music matters more than ever."

The eligibility period to be considered for the list was between July 20, 2019 and JUly 17, 2020, and the list of judges included: "Anna Calvi – Musician & Songwriter; Annie Mac – Broadcaster & DJ; Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer; Gaz Coombes - Musician & Songwriter; Gemma Cairney – Broadcaster & DJ; Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster; Jeff Smith - Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2; Jorja Smith – Musician & Songwriter; Mike Walsh - Music Consultant – Kendal Calling/bluedot Festivals, War Child; Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo; Tshepo Mokoena – Editorial Director, VICE.com; Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times. The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith."

Last year's winner was Dave's Psychodrama. Who do you think will win this year?

