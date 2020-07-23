Mercury Prize 2020 shortlist: Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Michael Kiwanuka, Porridge Radio, more
The shortlist for the 2020 Mercury Prize albums of the year, which "celebrate and promote the best of British music recognising artistic achievement across a range of contemporary music genres," have been announced. The list is as follows:
Anna Meredith - FIBS
Charli XCX - how i’m feeling now
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
Georgia - Seeking Thrills
Kano - Hoodies All Summer
Lanterns on the Lake - Spook the Herd
Laura Marling - Song for Our Daughter
Michael Kiwanuka - KIWANUKA
Moses Boyd - Dark Matter
Porridge Radio - Every Bad
Sports Team - Deep Down Happy
Stormzy - Heavy is the Head
The winner will be announced on September 24, and due to COVID-19, "it is likely that a live awards show will not be happening." More details TBA.
The judges said, "In these difficult and uncertain times the Hyundai Mercury Prize is proud to celebrate the remarkable power of music to inspire and exhilarate. The albums on the 2020 shortlist showcase a great diversity of sounds, styles, ambitions and experience. What these albums share is an irresistible urgency, a belief that their music matters more than ever."
The eligibility period to be considered for the list was between July 20, 2019 and JUly 17, 2020, and the list of judges included: "Anna Calvi – Musician & Songwriter; Annie Mac – Broadcaster & DJ; Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer; Gaz Coombes - Musician & Songwriter; Gemma Cairney – Broadcaster & DJ; Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster; Jeff Smith - Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2; Jorja Smith – Musician & Songwriter; Mike Walsh - Music Consultant – Kendal Calling/bluedot Festivals, War Child; Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo; Tshepo Mokoena – Editorial Director, VICE.com; Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times. The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith."
Last year's winner was Dave's Psychodrama. Who do you think will win this year?
