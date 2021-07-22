Mercury Prize 2021 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 2021 Mercury Prize, the annual award for the best British album, has been revealed. It includes Arlo Parks, BERWYN, Black Country New Road, Celeste, Floating Points/Pharoah Sanders, Ghetts, Hannah Peel, Laura Mvula, Mogwai, Nubya Garcia, SAULT, and Wolf Alice.

The eligibility period goes from July 18, 2020 to July 16, 2021, and the records will be judged by a panel of British music critics, musicians, and industry professionals. The winner will be revealed at the ceremony on September 9 at London's Hammersmith Apollo. More info here.

Last year's winner was Michael Kiwanuka.

Mercury Prize 2021 Shortlist

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

BERWYN – DEMOTAPE/VEGA

Black Country, New Road – For the First Time…

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises

Ghetts – Conflict of Interest

Hannah Peel – Fir Wave

Laura Mvula – Pink Noise

Mogwai – As the Love Continues

Nubya Garcia – SOURCE

SAULT – Untitled (Rise)

Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend