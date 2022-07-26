Mercury Prize 2022 shortlist: Wet Leg, Little Simz, Harry Styles, more

The shortlist for the 2022 Mercury Prize, the annual award for the best British album, has been revealed. It includes records by Little Simz, Wet Leg, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, Self Esteem, Kojey Radical, Harry Styles, Yard Act and more. Here's the full list of 12 nominees:

Fergus McCreadie : Forest Floor

: Gwenno : Tresor

: Harry Styles : Harry s House

: s House Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler : For All Our Days That Tear the Heart

: Joy Crookes : Skin

: Kojey Radical : Reason to Smile

: Little Simz : Sometimes I Might be Introvert

: Nova Twins : Supernova

: Sam Fender : Seventeen Going Under

: Self Esteem : Prioritise Pleasure

: Wet Leg : Wet Leg

: Yard Act: The Overload

The 2022 Mercury Prize will be awarded at a gala ceremony on September 8 at the Eventim Apollo in London.

Arlo Parks' Collapsed in Sunbeams won the 2021 Mercury Prize.