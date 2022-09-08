Mercury Prize ceremony postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The 2022 Mercury Prize was set to be awarded today (9/8) at a gala ceremony at London's Eventim Apollo, but it's been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Tonight’s Mercury Prize event has been postponed at this time of great national sorrow," a statement reads. "We know everyone involved in the Mercury Prize will understand. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family at this very difficult time. We will make an announcement regarding future arrangements as soon as we are able."

The Guardian reports they weren't planning to go ahead with the traditional pre-ceremony red carpet and media interviews even before news of the Queen's death broke, nor with a press conference for the winner.

This year's shortlist includes albums by Little Simz, Self Esteem, Gwenno, Harry Styles, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Yard Act, Fergus McCreadie, Joy Crookes, and Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler.