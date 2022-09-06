Mercyful Fate announce first US tour in 20+ years with Kreator & Midnight ++ Psycho Las Vegas pics
Heavy metal legends Mercyful Fate finally made their return to the US for their first time since going on hiatus in 1999 to play Psycho Las Vegas last month, and now they've announced a lengthy headlining fall US tour! Support comes from German thrash legends Kreator and Cleveland speed metallers Midnight. It goes down in October and November and hits Dallas, Phoenix, LA, Denver, Detroit, NYC, Boston, Philly, Atlanta, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre on November 10. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (9/9) at 10 AM with various presales starting today.
Speaking to CREEM ahead of Psycho Las Vegas, frontman King Diamond clarified, "This is not a reunion. We are just picking it up again because the stars are aligned correctly now. And that’s been the thing all the time. Before when people asked, 'Do you think you’re going to play with Mercy again?' I would never say never. But it’s got to be completely right. I don’t want to go out there and try to milk a cow and do a show with the backdrop and then collect and say, 'That was that.' That’s not right. And Hank [Shermann] has the same philosophy. Either we do it 200%, or we don’t do it."
Mercyful Fate and King Diamond both have new albums in the works, and Diamond also told CREEM about those plans, saying, "We’re working on it. Brian Slagel at Metal Blade said he wants the King Diamond album to be released first. We’re not going to change things just because everything has been postponed, and now it’s Mercy playing live. [King Diamond guitarist] Andy [LaRocque] sent me eight songs of his for the King Diamond album, but that’s maybe enough for his share for two albums. The story will be over two albums."
Check out more pictures from Psycho Las Vegas by Mathieu Bredeau, along with fan-taken full-set video and their setlist, below.
Mercyful Fate / Kreator / Midnight -- 2022 Tour Dates
10/25/2022 Dallas, TX - The Factory
10/27/2022 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
10/29/2022 Inglewood, CA - Youtube Theater
10/30/2022 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
11/01/2022 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
11/03/2022 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
11/04/2022 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
11/05/2022 Detroit, MI - Masonic
11/08/2022 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/10/2022 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater
11/11/2022 Laval, QC - Place Bell
11/13/2022 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall At Fenway
11/14/2022 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/16/2022 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
SETLIST: MERCYFUL FATE @ PSYCHO LAS VEGAS, 8/21/2022
The Oath
A Corpse Without Soul
The Jackal of Salzburg
Curse of the Pharaohs
A Dangerous Meeting
Doomed by the Living Dead
Melissa
Black Funeral
Evil
Come to the Sabbath
Encore:
Satan's Fall