Mercyful Fate announce first US tour in 20+ years with Kreator & Midnight ++ Psycho Las Vegas pics

Heavy metal legends Mercyful Fate finally made their return to the US for their first time since going on hiatus in 1999 to play Psycho Las Vegas last month, and now they've announced a lengthy headlining fall US tour! Support comes from German thrash legends Kreator and Cleveland speed metallers Midnight. It goes down in October and November and hits Dallas, Phoenix, LA, Denver, Detroit, NYC, Boston, Philly, Atlanta, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre on November 10. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (9/9) at 10 AM with various presales starting today.

Speaking to CREEM ahead of Psycho Las Vegas, frontman King Diamond clarified, "This is not a reunion. We are just picking it up again because the stars are aligned correctly now. And that’s been the thing all the time. Before when people asked, 'Do you think you’re going to play with Mercy again?' I would never say never. But it’s got to be completely right. I don’t want to go out there and try to milk a cow and do a show with the backdrop and then collect and say, 'That was that.' That’s not right. And Hank [Shermann] has the same philosophy. Either we do it 200%, or we don’t do it."

Mercyful Fate and King Diamond both have new albums in the works, and Diamond also told CREEM about those plans, saying, "We’re working on it. Brian Slagel at Metal Blade said he wants the King Diamond album to be released first. We’re not going to change things just because everything has been postponed, and now it’s Mercy playing live. [King Diamond guitarist] Andy [LaRocque] sent me eight songs of his for the King Diamond album, but that’s maybe enough for his share for two albums. The story will be over two albums."

Check out more pictures from Psycho Las Vegas by Mathieu Bredeau, along with fan-taken full-set video and their setlist, below.

Mercyful Fate / Kreator / Midnight -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/25/2022 Dallas, TX - The Factory

10/27/2022 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

10/29/2022 Inglewood, CA - Youtube Theater

10/30/2022 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

11/01/2022 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

11/03/2022 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

11/04/2022 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

11/05/2022 Detroit, MI - Masonic

11/08/2022 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/10/2022 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater

11/11/2022 Laval, QC - Place Bell

11/13/2022 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

11/14/2022 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/16/2022 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

SETLIST: MERCYFUL FATE @ PSYCHO LAS VEGAS, 8/21/2022

The Oath

A Corpse Without Soul

The Jackal of Salzburg

Curse of the Pharaohs

A Dangerous Meeting

Doomed by the Living Dead

Melissa

Black Funeral

Evil

Come to the Sabbath

Encore:

Satan's Fall