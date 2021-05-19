Mercyful Fate, Boris, At the Gates & more postpone Psycho Las Vegas appearances to 2022

In their last update on the status of their 2021 festival, Psycho Las Vegas said that "a handful of acts have chosen to reschedule to 2022 or, regrettably, opted out due to travel restrictions or pandemic concerns," and promised a revised lineup in May. The revised lineup is still to come -- it's due out later this week -- but the festival has listed bands who have postponed their performances until next year. Mercyful Fate, Boris, At the Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder, and Bömbers are all set to return for the festival's 2022 edition.

"We understand that some of you may no longer wish to take the ride with us this August," organizers write. "Refunds will be available starting this Friday, May 21. Please visit vivapsycho.com or head over to the Festival FAQ on our website for information on how to request a refund, further insight into this year’s festival, and the latest information straight from Psycho HQ."

Psycho Vegas 2021 is set for August 20-22 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas; stay tuned for the updated lineup.

Meanwhile, At The Gates have a new album, The Nightmare of Being, on the way, and we have an exclusive, limited edition vinyl variant available for pre-order, on ultra-clear 180g vinyl. Get yours in our store.