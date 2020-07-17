Mercyful Fate-era King Diamond action figure available for preorder

San Francisco pop culture design house Super7 has been making very cool action figures (and other stuff) since 2001, including a sizable music-themed collection, with a focus on heavy metal. They've done multiple 3.75" ReAction figures based on King Diamond before, and now they've made a new 7" figure available, part of their "ULTIMATES!" collection. This one shows Mercyful Fate-era King Diamond, and you can take a look at it below.

In addition to the corpse-painted face he's wearing, King Diamond comes with a no-makeup face, wearing sunglasses, and a face made up in the style of Mercyful Fate's debut. He also comes with interchangeable hands: fists, gripping hands, "expressive hands" that look like they might be gripping invisible oranges, and an extra right hand throwing horns.

Also included with the figure are crucifix and pentagram chains to put around its neck, a goat skull, a blood-filled skull chalice, and a bone cross microphone.

Pre-order is open now for the figure, and it closes on Sunday, August 16. The figures are made-to-order, and expected to ship in the summer of 2021.

Mercyful Fate, meanwhile, were scheduled to play their first shows in over 20 years together in June. Of course, COVID-19 got in the way of that. Stay tuned for updates.