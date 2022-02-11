Meshell Ndegeocello doing NYC residency at Symphony Space

Bassist, vocalist and songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello has curated three nights at NYC's Symphony Space, happening later this month on February 24, 25, and 26. Each night focuses on one of her influences, from jazz drummer Max Roach to writer and activist James Baldwin. On night two she sits in with soul trio The Hawtplates. See the full itinerary below.

MESHELL NEDEGEOCELLO: FEBRUARY 2022 SYMPHONY SPACE RESIDENCY

WE INSIST! MAX ROACH’S FREEDOM NOW SUITE

THUR, FEBRUARY 24 | 7:30PM ET

Meshell Ndegeocello performs an evening of music inspired by jazz great Max Roach’s groundbreaking 1960 album We Insist!, giving a fresh perspective to themes that include slavery, emancipation, and civil rights.

MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO PRESENTS THE HAWTPLATES

FRI, FEBRUARY 25 | 7:30PM ET

The HawtPlates bring their unique sound and complex musical styling to Symphony Space in this special residency concert exploring how “soul” music and the Black voice can be heard. Ndegeocello sits in on select songs.

NO MORE WATER/THE FIRE NEXT TIME: THE GOSPEL OF JAMES BALDWIN

SAT, FEBRUARY 26 | 8PM ET

Meshell Ndegeocello, her band, and special guests take the stage for an evening of music highlighting her ever-evolving, multi-year exploration of American novelist, playwright, essayist, poet, and activist, James Baldwin. Ndegeocello uses music as a vehicle to share the inspiration of Baldwin’s words.