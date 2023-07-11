Meshuggah announce tour with In Flames and Whitechapel

Swedish metal greats Meshuggah have announced fall North American tour that has them out with fellow Swedes In Flames and Americans Whitechapel. The tour kicks off November 21 in San Diego and includes stops in Seattle, Vancouver, SWinnipeg, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Boston, Toronto, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC area gets two shows: Long Island's The Paramount on December 8 and Montclair, NJ's The Wellmont Theater on December 10. Tickets for all dates of the tour are on artist presale now (use code IMMUTABLE) and go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time.

MESHUGGAH, In Flames, Whitechapel - 2023 Tour Dates

11/21/2023 SOMA - San Diego, CA

11/22/2023 Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

11/24/2023 Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

11/25/2023 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

11/27/2023 Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB

11/28/2023 Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

11/30/2023 Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

12/01/2023 The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN

12/02/2023 The Sylvee - Madison, WI

12/03/2023 GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

12/05/2023 The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

12/06/2023 The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

12/08/2023 The Paramount - Huntington, NY

12/09/2023 MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

12/10/2023 The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

12/12/2023 Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

12/14/2023 Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

12/15/2023 HISTORY - Toronto, ON

12/16/2023 Place Bell - Laval, QC - w/ Voivod