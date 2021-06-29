Meshuggah, Converge & Torche announce 2022 tour

Swedish tech-metal vets Meshuggah are joining forces with Converge and Torche for a stacked US tour. Starting in February of 2022, they stop in Philadelphia, NYC, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Chicago, San Francisoc, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Atlanta and more. See all dates below.

The NYC date is at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 25 (tickets), and the Los Angeles date is at Hollywood Palladium on March 13 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, July 2 at 10 AM local time, with a Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, July 30 at 10 AM local time.

MESHUGGAH / CONVERGE / TORCHE: 2022 TOUR

2/23/2022 The Fillmore - Silver Spring MD

2/24/2022 Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia PA

2/25/2022 Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

2/26/2022 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

2/28/2022 Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

3/01/2022 Express Live - Columbus, OH

3/02/2022 Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

3/03/2022 Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

3/05/2022 Myth - Minneapolis, MN

3/06/2022 Radius - Chicago, IL

3/08/2022 Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

3/10/2022 The Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

3/11/2022 Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA

3/12/2022 The Marquee - Tempe, AZ

3/13/2022 Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

3/16/2022 TBA - Dallas, TX *

3/17/2022 Warehouse Live Ballroom - Houston, TX

3/19/2022 Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

3/20/2022 Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

* Venue will be announced on July 12th